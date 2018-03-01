Hunter: Sheridan's front foot approach suits this Town squad

Fleetwood forward Ash Hunter sees no reason why Town would not have been mounting a play-off push rather than fighting a relegation battle had they been using the tactics deployed by new manager John Sheridan last weekend.

The 22-year-old netted his seventh of the season in Fleetwood’s 1-1 comeback draw with MK Dons on Saturday.

It was Sheridan’s first game in charge and a shift from Uwe Rosler’s counter-attacking, press style to a more all-out attacking mentality.

Sheridan has allowed Hunter to be more selfish and the forward, whose goal allowed Fleetwood to move a point above the drop zone, says this squad is too good to go down.

Just a year on from being in a race for automatic promotion they now face another fight – to avoid the drop into League Two.

Hunter said: “A hundred per cent I don’t see why we should go down, we should be in the top half of the table, especially playing like we did on Saturday.

“If we’d been playing like that from the start of the season there is no reason why we would not be in the play-offs.

“As long as we finish outside the relegation zone it does not matter where we finish.”

Hunter and his fellow forwards Conor McAleny and Paddy Madden created numerous chances against the Dons.

With Sheridan also able to call on Wes Burns and Jordy Hiwula in addition to Hunter, McAleny and Madden, Hunter believes the goals will flow if they can keep creating chances.

That will be put to the test when Town host Plymouth Argyle next Saturday.

He said: “We created a lot for Conor and Paddy; if we keep creating, all three of us and the rest of the lads are going to score a lot more goals.

“Going into next week we can take a lot of confidence from that performance.”

Hunter praised the fans for their support as they head into the final 12 games of the campaign, though Town will have to wait until next weekend for their next clash.

Sheridan’s former club Plymouth will be their opposition after Saturday's scheduled game at Oxford United was called off on Thursday afternoon because of a frozen pitch.

“When the first goal (against MK Dons) went in, belief was key that we could get back into the game,” Hunter said

“I thought the support was good, especially after we scored, they knew we were the better team. They have got to stick with us, the support on Saturday was really good.”