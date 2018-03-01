Hunter is rethinking his goals as he bids to fire Fleetwood to safety

Ash Hunter says he has had to reassess his targets for the season – he now aims for a double-figure goal tally to help fire Fleetwood to safety.

The striker netted his seventh of the season against MK Dons last Saturday, securing Town a draw in John Sheridan’s first game in charge.

Hunter initially hoped to have reached 10 goals by the turn of the year but his starts were limited during the first half of the campaign under Uwe Rosler.

Now with 12 games to go, Hunter is eager to make it to 10 but his top priority is helping to steer Town away from danger.

Hunter said: “My aim at the start of the season was to reach double figures before January.

“But obviously I didn’t get much game-time, so it is going to have to be double figures for the season.

“Saturday’s goal was a good finish. I was lucky that it just fell to me in a nice position.

“I tried one in the first half and it went out of the stadium!

“As soon as I hit it I could see that it was going in and after that I just wanted more!”