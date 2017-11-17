How Fleetwood rank in the price of football war

Have your say

Fleetwood Town fans can slurp away on one of the cheapest brews in League One and flick through the best value programme.

Those are among the findings of the BBC’s annual Price of Football study.

Town have the cheapest programme in the division at just £1, while only Portsmouth (£1) offer a cheaper half-time cuppa than Town (£1.50). A cup of tea at near neighbour Blackpool’s Bloomfield Road is among League One’s most expensive at £2.

Indeed, that £1 programme at Highbury is the cheapest across all four divisions, with most other clubs charging at least £3 and Blackpool also among the cheapest at £2.

Blackpool and Rochdale offer the cheapest pies at £2.50, while Highbury’s pies are among the least expensive too at £3.

When it comes to season tickets, the cheapest for adults at Blackpool and Fleetwood is £220 according to the study. Only three League One clubs offer cheaper ones: Bradford (£149), Charlton (175) and Rochdale (£200) .

Charlton also offer the division’s most expensive season ticket at £500.

Fleetwood’s dearest is £270 – Rochdale offer the lowest maximum price at £250.

Only MK Dons (£10) and Bristol Rovers (£16) offer a cheaper single adult ticket than Town (£17), with AFC Wimbledon, Rochdale and Doncaster also offering that price.

Town most expensive single ticket is £24, only Shrewsbury, Rochdale, Doncaster (all £22) and Plymouth (£23) can beat that. Blackburn and Wigan charge over £30.

Costing a minimum of £22, tickets for away fans at Fleetwood are among the most expensive with Town’s maximum price £24.

Fleetwood charge £40 for adult replica shirts and £30 for junior ones.

Seven League One clubs charge less for an adult shirt and six have cheaper junior shirts.

A Town spokesman said of the survey: “Fleetwood Town are pleased with the outcome of the survey.

“We are committed to ensuring our supporters can watch football at affordable prices and this is demonstrated by the results in the survey.”