Hitman McAleny wants to shoot down Fleetwood's home hoodoo

Fleetwood Town are bottom of the home form table but forward Conor McAleny wants to put that right and give the Cod Army something to cheer about.

Town have picked up just 17 points at Highbury this season, the lowest home points total for any club in League One this term.

They slipped into the bottom four without kicking a ball on Saturday, though Town’s plight would be worse but for their form on the road.

A total of 20 points picked up on their travels places them 13th in the away form table.

Saturday’s scheduled game at Oxford was called off on Thursday due to a frozen pitch, giving Town an early opportunity to turn their attentions to ending that dismal home record when Plymouth travel to Highbury this Saturday.

Town’s descent into the relegation zone owes a lot to a winless run at Highbury that now stretches more than four months – the last time they won at home in the league was the 2-0 victory over Oxford on October 28.

Back then Town were in mid-table but now they need to start climbing, with five of their remaining 12 games at Highbury.

And forward McAleny, 25, wants to give the fans something to cheer about and a much-needed three points after ending their eight-game losing streak with a 1-1 draw at home to MK Dons last time out.

McAleny thanked them for their continued support and says the players just want to repay the supporters now.

He said: “They have made a few long journeys, like the one at Yeovil.

“Fair play to them, the lads do appreciate it and we just want to give them something to cheer about!”

Asked why Town have been faring better away from home, McAleny insisted it is not down to mentality.

He stressed the players know their home form needs to improve, though he says they started to turn that around against the Dons.

The former Everton striker said: “I’m not too sure (what the problem is at Highbury). I don’t think it is in any of the lads’ minds, to be honest.

“Everyone knows that it needs to be fixed and we got out of that rut by getting a point against MK Dons. We should have got three points but it is a good start.

“We were going for the win but we clawed ourselves back, which is credit to the lads

“I thought we were going to nick it in the end. I don’t know how many chances we had but it was quite a few.

“I thought we were unlucky in the end but it stopped the rot. Let’s take confidence from that into the final games now.”