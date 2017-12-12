Hereford fans face floodlit battle with the snow to ensure Fleetwood FA Cup clash goes ahead

Hundreds of volunteers are set to brave the arctic conditions tonight to ensure that Fleetwood's FA Cup clash at Hereford FC goes ahead.

Edgar Street was covered in a blanket of snow this morning but after the Southern Premier Division club appealed for help to clear the pitch tonnes of fans flocked down to the ground to muck in.

The fans have been ploughing through pizzas and the snow all day with volunteers set to continue to shovel away under the glow of floodlights through the night as the non-league club try to ensure that the huge game goes ahead.

The Bulls have a rich pedigree of cup upsets having knocked Newcastle out in 1972 thanks to Ronnie Radford's famous strike.

And now the BT Sport TV cameras are set to descend on Edgar Street on Thursday as Peter Beadle's men aim to knock Uwe Rosler's League One side out of the cup and clinch a date with Premier League side Leicester in the third round.

Rosler's side were forced to do alternative training due to frost impacting the pitches at their Poolfoot Farm base.

And Rosler is hopeful that the weather warms up and the game is on.

He said: "I'm quite pragmatic about what I can control.

"I can't control the weather, I can't control today that we cannot train.

It is obviously not optimal but that is the uncontrollable and what happen in Hereford if the television company want to get the game goes ahead.

"I think both clubs are keen to get the game going and that is what I am hoping for.

"The weather forecast is that it will get warmer and there is a good possibility that we play on Thursday."