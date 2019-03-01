Harry Souttar says anything's possible in Fleetwood Town play-off bid

Fleetwood Town’s new loan ranger Harry Souttar is not ruling out a late push for the play-offs with 12 games to go.

READ MORE: Ashley Nadesan enters contract talks and thanks Joey Barton

Town have kept clean sheets in three of the four games centre-half Souttar has featured in since his arrival from Championship club Stoke at the end of January.

Those 1-0 wins over Charlton Athletic, Bradford City and most recently Burton Albion have left Town eighth in League One, six points behind Doncaster Rovers in the last play-off place.

Town host 18th-placed Gillingham tomorrow and Souttar believes that if they maintain these results anything is possible.

He said: “Anything can happen. If we can get on a run, I think the team now is working on the shape and building that forward momentum.

“We just need to keep doing what we are doing. It is working.

“We could be playing better but we are getting the results, which are what you need if you want to get promoted.”

Souttar’s only defeat in a Fleetwood shirt was against leaders Luton Town and he says the difference between the top and mid-table is a touch of quality and luck.

A rare Alex Cairns error from Pelly Mpanzu-Ruddock’s effort brought about the winning goal for the Hatters. Speaking about the division, Souttar said:“It is just that bit of quality, that bit of luck.

“In the game against Luton they had a bit of quality for their first goal from a free-kick.

“If you are on a run like that the confidence is flowing. It is a lot easier.

“There is not much difference between the teams but every game is a battle. We just have to keep doing what we are doing.

Souttar was pleased to see keeper Cairns respond with a clean sheet at Burton. He said: “It is brilliant. He put it behind him because he was excellent.

“He made some good saves but as a communicator he is a real leader.”

Souttar says the clean sheet was down to a team effort. He said: “There is nothing better than a clean sheet and a win. It is not easy going to places like Burton.

“I thought the whole back four, the midfield three and the front men – because it starts with them – all worked solidly.

“We dealt with everything well and we always looked dangerous on the counter.”