Gretar Steinsson leaves Fleetwood Town with technical director set for recruitment role at Premier League side Everton

Gretar Steinsson has left his role as technical director at Fleetwood Town and is expected to join the recruitment team at Everton.

Steinsson, 36, is set to link-up with Marcel Brands, the Premier League club’s director of football.

The Icelander’s exit is yet to be confirmed by either club but the Gazette understands Town will receive compensation.

Former Bolton defender Steinsson joined the Highbury club as technical director in 2015 and played a major role in player recruitment, working alongside head coaches Graham Alexander, Steven Pressley, Uwe Rosler and John Sheridan.

Steinsson’s role changed with the arrival in June of Joey Barton, who wanted more control of transfers and brought in his advisor Eddy Jennings as a transfer consultant.

Barton and Jennings took leading roles in the summer signings of seven-goal Sheffield United striker Ched Evans and fellow loanee James Husband, as well as experienced trio Dean Marney, Ross Wallace and Ryan Taylor, among others.

Steinsson has not been involved with the first team since the summer, focussing instead on the academy.

The Gazette understands Steinsson’s exit will not be disruptive at Highbury, with chief executive Steve Curwood overseeing business aspects of the club and Jennings continuing to work on transfers with Barton.

Speaking of Steinsson in September, Barton said: “I think the role has been adjusted. I don’t personally work with Gretar.

“He works in different aspects of the club. That has changed since I came in.

“If I had a technical director to work with, no problem. I am used to working with and delegating with many people in football, but I just have a little bit more of a linear conversation with the chairman (Andy Pilley) and chief executive (Curwood).”