Gillingham 3 Fleetwood Town 0: PLAYER RATINGS

The Gazette's Fleetwood Town reporter Rosie Swarbrick analyses the performances of the players from the 3-0 defeat at Gillingham.

Alex Cairns 6



Perhaps needed more communication with Eastham for the first goal. Not at fault for goals. Did well when tested.



Lewie Coyle 6 tough tackling as ever and a threat on the wing. Gave his all but could have done better for Eaves' first goal. No match for him in the air but too easy for the Gills man to get the ball down and his shot away.



Ash Eastham 6

A rare error for the first goal but aside from that recovered well and made some strong blocks.



Craig Morgan 5



Still not at the level of his form prior to injury. Simplicity in which Eaves out jumped him for the second clear for all to see.

Would Bolger have been as easily out-leapt in the air?



James Husband 5

Gillingham strong targeted his flank in the first half. Didn’t stop enough crosses. Not his greatest game.



Nathan Sheron 6

The surprise package of this season. Continues to impress.

Jason Holt 5

After impressing against Blackpool a forgetable performance. Needs to find some consistency.



Ross Wallace 6

Versatile and worked hard. Needs more end product.



Wes Burns 5

Disappointing after his fine display against Blackpool. Needs to find consistency.



Ash Hunter 6

A bright spark for Town always trying to get on the ball and do something but for once no end product.



Ched Evans 6

Hit the post with his header and a thorn in the Gills side but needs to be clinical.



Madden on for Husband 6

Hit the bar with an impressive chip from distance but missed from six yards out. Did everything but score and on another day would have had a hat-trick



Dempsey on for Holt 6

Got on the ball and brought bite to the midfield



Long on for Burns 6

Showed invention but needs to bring an end product