Former Fleetwood forward Parkin back to meet Cod Army

Jon Parkin is returning to Fleetwood Town’s Highbury base to meet the Cod Army, answer your questions and promote his book.

Former Town striker Parkin will be holding a special Q&A in the Parkside Suite ahead of Tuesday night’s Checktrade Trophy fixture with Rochdale.

For just £10 you can watch the Cod Army take on Dale, have a seat on the Parkside Stand balcony and enjoy the Q&A before the game, with doors opening from 6pm.

Current York City forward Parkin, 36, enjoyed a successful spell at Highbury after joining in the summer of 2012 from Cardiff City on a free transfer.

He gained promotion to League One with Town, via the play-off final, featuring in the side that beat Burton Albion 1-0 at Wembley in 2014 before leaving that summer.

Parkin’s book ‘Feed the Beast’ is now on sale from the club shop at Highbury Stadium for just £16.99.

To book your seats to be entertained by one of the game’s biggest characters call 01253 775080 or visit the ticket office at Highbury Stadium.