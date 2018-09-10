Fleetwood will take Trophy seriously vows striker Madden

Fleetwood Town striker Paddy Madden sees the Checkatrade Trophy as another chance to add to his medal collection.

In the 2012/13 season, Madden scored in the League One play-off final for Yeovil Town against Brentford as well as winning the golden boot.

Having added another promotion to his CV with Scunthorpe United in the interim, the 28-year-old is hungry for more.

He does not see why Town cannot target a trip to Wembley as they start their Checkatrade campaign against Leicester City’s youngsters at Highbury on Tuesday.

He said: “I want to win silverware, that is what you play football for. To win medals and win stuff for Fleetwood, that is what I am here for.

“Most people do not really respect it (the Checkatrade Trophy) in the first few rounds, but when it comes to the end, everyone wants to play at Wembley so I think you should just treat everyone the same.”

As well as victory, Madden also wants a repeat of the support shown by the 474 fans who travelled to Sunderland last weekend.

Tuesday’s game is the first of a home double-header with Accrington Stanley visiting Highbury on Saturday.

Madden said: “You could hear them cheering us on (at Sunderland).

“In the Bradford game at home, they got us over the line when we were down to 10 men.

“The fans played a massive part in getting those three points and we need support like that all season if we are going to do what we want to do.”