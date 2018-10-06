Fleetwood will get back into winning habit says Alex Cairns

They are without a win in five but Fleetwood shot-stopper Alex Cairns believes Joey Barton’s side will soon be back to winning ways in League One.

Town’s last win was in September, when they beat Bradford City 2-1 at Highbury.

Since then they have played out 1-1 draws with Accrington and Wycombe, while suffering defeats to Southend and Barnsley.

But for Cairns this is all part of the process as a team with a number of new signings gels together.

The 25-year-old, who looks forward to facing home town club Doncaster today, said: “I would not say it is unsteady, it’s just that we are going through a process and the lads are still buying into the process.

We have a lot of new players and we are 11 games in. You are looking at a great base to go from.

I genuinely believe that when we get that next win the second will come. I firmly believe that and the rest of the players do too.

“We could have won some of the drawn games, and drawn games we lost, so we are in a spell when it just does not fall for us but I’m sure that will change.”

Town are hopeful of having striker Ched Evans back at the Keepmoat but Conor McAleny, Craig Morgan, Dean Marney and Tommy Spurr are still doubts.

Cairns says Town have the strength in depth to cope. He added: “The injuries don’t help but we have a big squad that I know can cope with it.

“We are showing that and we want to get that win. If we get a winning run of games, who knows where we can be?”

Town have lost just once on the road in the league and Cairns is perplexed by their home form.

He said: “I look at the performances, and barring Wimbledon and Accrington the performances at home have been pretty good.

“I look at the Wycombe game and I firmly believe we should have won it.

“I thought the wind was a massive factor in the second half.

“I don’t feel any pressure at home. The fans are on our side.

It is just one of those things. You can’t put your finger on it.”

Doncaster lost to Accrington on Tuesday night but Cairns is wary of Grant McCann’s wounded side.

He said: “They have started off brilliantly (third in the table). They did not get the best result on Tuesday but they will be looking to bounce back from that.

“We are looking to gain momentum, so we will be trying our best to stop them and score a few goals.”