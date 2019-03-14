Fleetwood Town youngster Billy Crellin gets England call-up

Have your say

Fleetwood Town’s Billy Crellin is in contention to make his England U19 debut having been called up to the squad for the upcoming UEFA U19 EURO Elite Round qualifiers.

The 18-year-old keeper has represented the Three Lions at U17 and U18 level but is yet to win his first cap for Keith Downing’s side.

He is in a 23-man squad for the matches against Czech Republic, Greece and Denmark, at St George’s Park.

All four nations are battling to secure a spot at this summer’s Euro Finals in Armenia.

Only the team who finishes top of the group will progress to July’s tournament.

England take on the Czech Republic on March 20 (2pm), Greece on March 23 (2pm) and Denmark on March 26 (2pm).

Crellin is not the only Town youngster who will be on international duty next week.

Barry Baggley, Dylan Boyle and Carl Johnston are in the latest Northern Ireland U17 squad.

The youngsters will join their team-mates on Sunday, ahead of three U17 UEFA Championship Elite Round fixtures in the Netherlands next week.