Fleetwood Town youngster Baines signs new deal

Fleetwood Town defender Lewis Baines is aiming to force his way into Joey Barton's first team after signing a new two-year deal at Fleetwood Town

Baines, 19, a left-footed central defender, was handed a professional contract with Town in the summer of 2017 after impressing for the club's under 18's side.

In the 2017/18 season Baines enjoyed successful loan spells at then NPL First Division North side Bamber Bridge and NPL Premier Division side Ashton United, helping both clubs gain promotions.

Baines has already had a taste of first team action, making his senior debut last season for Town in the 2-1 Checkatrade Trophy victory at League Two side Carlisle United.

The youngster is yet to feature for Fleetwood in League One but has trained with the first team under new head coach Barton this pre-season.

And Baines is hopeful that those training sessions become a regular thing as he aims to force his way into the first team squad.

He said: “The gaffer speaks really highly of the young players at this club and has integrated us into the first team training sessions and that will only help us.

“The aim for me over the next two years is to continue working hard and hopefully be a part of the first team squad."

And for Baines he says his time on-loan at Brig and Ashton United has aided his development.

He said: “I think going out on loan and playing men’s football was great, and it was a completely new adventure for me and now I have done that, my game has changed.

"When I look at where I was then compared to where I am now, I feel a different player, so my time away really has benefited me."