Fleetwood Town terminate Chris Long's contract as striker nears Blackpool switch

Chris Long's two-year contract at Fleetwood Town has been terminated by mutual consent after just six months.



The forward was brought in by head coach Joey Barton in the summer after the 23-year-old's release from Premier League club Burnley.

Long was progressing through the Clarets' youth ranks while Barton was a player there and they shared a car to training.

But now Long is departing, with Town's League One neighbours Blackpool understood to be his next destination.

The striker's return to Highbury in the summer was a surprise given how his first spell ended.

The forward joined on a season-long loan from Burnley in 2016-17 but was recalled in the January and loaned out to Bolton, who would pip Town to promotion that season.

Barton gave the striker a two-year deal but it has been an unhappy spell for the forward.

Long made just 13 appearances and scored once in a 2-2 Checkatrade Trophy draw with Leicester City Under-21s.

His final Town appearance was in the same cmpetition, when Town crashed out 3-1 to League Two side Bury in November

Long and Gethin Jones were hauled off at half-time for what Barton called "effort errors". Jones is also expected to leave the club this month.

Before the window opened Barton said of Jones and Long: "If I'm honest, the future for them is away from this football club should they and their agents manage to secure moves for them.

"I don't see how they would be involved going forward. It is better for their personal careers to play football.

"The key is to resolve any issues as early as we can in January to let those lads crack on with their careers and free up resources for us to use on people or players that we feel can benefit us, whether that is promoting someone from our own academy structure or someone we bring in from outside of it."