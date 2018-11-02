Fleetwood Town striker insists they’re just as good as the League One leaders

Fleetwood Town’s Paddy Madden believes League One pacesetters Portsmouth and Peterborough are not better than Joey Barton’s men despite losing to the top two.

Town head to Gillingham on a high, having bounced back from consecutive losses against the top two sides with victory against Blackpool.

That win saw them move to 10th, four points off the play-offs, and Madden has his eye on the summit.

He said: “We have been beaten by the first and second in the league and they did not outplay us.

“By no means are those top teams better than us and we will be right on their tail all the way.”

The 28-year-old came off the bench to score the winner against Blackpool after a tight hamstring saw him miss the Peterborough clash and his introduction allowed Barton to switch from 4-3-3 to 4-4-2.

Madden said: “The squad we have is great. We have players that can play in all sorts of formations.

“It is a strong squad so, if the gaffer chooses to go 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, we have the players to do that.”