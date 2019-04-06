Fleetwood Town striker Ched Evans does not rue his aborted switch to Bolton Wanderers

Sheffield United loanee Ched Evans is happy to have stayed at Highbury rather than move to Bolton Wanderers.

Wanderers have been in the news again this week for off-field issues – a couple of months after Evans could have joined them had Fleetwood Town ended his loan early.

He put that behind him days later with the winning goal against Charlton Athletic in Town’s next match.

Evans maintained: “I said all along I’m happy here, nothing has changed for me.

“I just wanted to go and test myself in the Championship. It did not happen and we move forward.

“I was never going to come back and sulk because life is too short.”

Evans has scored 14 times in 36 appearances this season ahead of today’s game against Southend United.

Town go into the match eight points adrift of Doncaster Rovers, who sit in the final play-off spot.

Evans said: “We could be in a much stronger position if you look at some of the points we have dropped.

“The last seven games, there is always that team that comes from nowhere.

“We are not too far off it. If we can stick a few more wins together it could be an interesting end to the season.”

Today’s game sees Evans leading out Town after being given the armband for last month’s loss at Coventry City.

He retained the captaincy for the wins against Plymouth Argyle and Accrington Stanley despite admitting it was a shock.

He said: “Obviously it was unexpected but I feel like I am at a stage in my career where I can deal with the captaincy.

“At the end of the day it is just a band on the arm and you keep doing what you are doing.

“There were games where I feel like I’d step off towards the end of the game.

“As a captain you cannot be seen to be doing that and I think it just gives me a bit more push towards the end of the game to spur the lads on and get the result.”