Fleetwood Town's Walsall clash to be televised

Fleetwood Town's clash with Walsall on Saturday November 17 will be televised.

The game has been selected by Sky Sports and will now kick-off at 12pm rather than the scheduled 3pm kick-off.

It is the first time a regular Town league fixture has been televised since they lost 3-1 at Walsall in May 2016.

The club have featured on BT Sport, the BBC and Sky after that May defeat as FA Cup, League Cup and play-off clashes with Chorley, Leicester and Bradford were selected but this is the first time one of their 46 League One fixtures has been selected since the 2015-16 term.