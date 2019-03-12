Fleetwood Town's U18 coach Simon Wiles warned young stars Barry Baggley and Ryan Rydel that the hard work does not stop as they aim to build on debuts at Coventry City

Fleetwood Town’s U18s coach Simon Wiles has warned Barry Baggley and Ryan Rydel that the hard work does not stop after they became the latest academy players to represent the club.

Baggley (17) and Rydel (18) came off the bench during Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Walsall.

Wiles, who has coached the pair this season, said their success was an example of taking a chance when it comes along.

He said: “There are great opportunities ahead of them if they knuckle down and work hard.

“Look at Barry on Tuesday. He trained with the first team lads because there was a group of players that did not play in the development game.

“If he had been involved in the development game he might not have travelled.

“He impressed when he was in front of the gaffer in the training session.

“You never know when that opportunity arises.

“You never know when the manager might think ‘I want to take him, I like what I see.’

“That is what happened with Barry; six days later, he is making his debut.

“It was an amazing feeling, he got his squad number, got his shirt, his place on the bench and I saw it on the Twitter feed when he came on.

“It was a very proud moment for everyone connected to the U18s and the academy, the work that we are doing for them is coming through.

“It has been a great journey so far, a fantastic seven months.

“We just have to keep working hard to make sure, after these two debuts, there is more to come down the line this season, if not next season.”

While Baggley had a quickfire elevation, Rydel had to be patient having previously travelled with the first team and been named in Joey Barton’s squads.

“Everyone strives to make their league debut,” Wiles said.

“I know Ryan has been patient. He has been in and around it for the last few months and waiting for the opportunity to come.

“I keep saying to him all the time – day in, day out – he needs to impress every time he steps onto the pitch.

“The more that he gets into the manager and the first team staff’s minds of his performance levels, there will be one occasion he gets called upon; then he has to go and prove himself in the game.

“The fact that came on Saturday at Walsall, 20 minutes of league experience, is fantastic.

“Barry travelled on Friday; he was not expecting to be named on the bench, was named on the bench and then he got the last 10 minutes.

“It is a fantastic achievement and one that I am sure they will want more of and be hungry for it.

“I believe they trained well on Monday so you never know what is round the corner.

“On the academy, as a whole, it shows the work we are doing week in week out with the players and their individual work, team work and the shape.

“Overall game understanding of what we are trying to implement to the lads is being recognised.

“It is an amazing achievement for the two lads to get on and make their league debuts. It is great for everyone.”