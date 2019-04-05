Fleetwood Town's Stoke City loan star Harry Souttar says he has not snubbed Scotland by accepting Australia U23 call

Fleetwood Town loan star Harry Souttar stressed he has not snubbed Scotland and does not rule out playing for the country of his birth in future with his brother John.

Defender Souttar, 20, was born in Aberdeen but has an Australian mother and represented that country’s Under-23s during the latest international break.

The Stoke City prospect loved his time with the Socceroos in Cambodia and scored Fleetwood’s winner on his return to League One action at Accrington Stanley last weekend.

His elder brother John, who plays for Hearts, has won three senior Scotland caps and Harry would not rule out partnering him at the heart of the national side’s defence. But for now he says he is committed with Australia.

Asked about the possibility of playing alongside John for Scotland in the future, Souttar said: “It is hard to say. I really loved it (with Australia).

“I made my decision because I felt it was right for me. I loved every minute out there.

“For me it is Australia and I’m going to stick with that. I felt really comfortable out there.”

And Souttar says he did not ‘snub’ Scotland as he received no contact from them, though he has represented the Scots at junior levels.

The centre-half said: “To be honest, I met representatives from Australia but I was not really getting called up from Scotland.

“I heard a lot in the press that I snubbed my country but I was not getting called up for any age group.

“Australia came in and said, ‘Would you like to play?’ I said, ‘Yeah’ and I’ve made my mum and my family very proud. It is a good decision for me personally.

“All the family is very proud and there has not been a bad word said.

“It was a good week, a busy week. I loved being away with Australia in Cambodia.

“It was a bit of an eye-opener to go to countries that have totally different football and play out there.

“We got through and we have the Asia Cup in January, so I cannot wait for that.

“If we get to the semi-finals in the Asia Cup we qualify for the Olympics.

“So there are two competitions we are really looking forward to and it is a great time to be an international player.”