Fleetwood Town’s Sheffield United loan star Ched Evans still aiming for double figures by Christmas

He aimed for 10 goals before Christmas and Fleetwood striker Ched Evans is hopeful that dream will come true at Bristol Rovers tomorrow.

Evans, 29, scored his eighth of the term in Town’s 1-0 win over Burton Albion last weekend.

And now as they prepare for their last game before Christmas, Evans is keen for a brace to race into double figures.

Asked if he will make it, the striker said: “Hopefully. We will see what happens.”

His partner up Paddy Madden has already made it to double figures. And Evans says they will only get better as a partnership as the season progresses.

He said: “We are both scoring goals, both creating stuff. Paddy works really hard off the ball, which complements me. I think my physical presence complements him.

“The more we play together, the better we will get.”

Head coach Joey Barton was forced into more changes for the Burton clash because James Husband had picked up a hamstring injury at Luton.

Conor McAleny and Ash Hunter also returned to the starting line-up, with skipper Craig Morgan missing out .

And Evans praised the role of the substitutes Saturday, particularly Kyle Dempsey.

He said: “Ash Hunter pulled up with a bit of cramp. Wes (Burns) is not playing at the moment, so the manager has had to make a couple of decisions regarding personnel in the team.

“But you can see with the bench and the likes of Demps, who nearly gets slipped in for a goal which I think would have done him a world of good.

“But as a team it was a great and professional performance.

“I just think as a team we need to keep players on the pitch, keep them fit and keep performing.

“I think when you look at our squad it is a strong squad when everyone is fit.

“That is the main priority for us. If we stay fit we will go into the second half of the season more confident.”