Fleetwood Town’s loan rangers prepare to ride into Highbury

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton says their returning loan players could be like new signings this January.

Striker Ashley Nadesan netted his ninth of the season for Carlisle United in their 6-0 win over Oldham Athletic.

His spell at Brunton Park is up next month with Town having a decision to make on his future with the 24-year-old out of contract in the summer.

Jack Sowerby also featured in that victory with his loan move also set to expire next month.

Joe Maguire’s temporary move to Crawley Town is also up next month, as is Bobby Grant’s time with Wrexham – but he is not in Barton’s plans and is anticipated to leave.

Several of Town’s youngsters are also set to return from loan spells in non-league with Michael Donohue (FC United), Lewis Baines (Chorley) and Mamadou Djabi (Colne) the men in question.

Dan Mooney (Chester) and Matty Urwin (Chorley) are also out on loan but their deals are until the end of the season.

Barton said: “I think I’m no different than other managers up and down the country.

“Managers are always thinking ‘can I add that little bit of this or that to make the team function better?’

“We will be no different from that.

“Do I think we have a really good group? Yeah.

“Do I think we can improve it? Course I do because that is always a manager’s psyche to do that.

“I won’t just bring bodies in, I don’t think we are at the need for that.

“We have lads who are on loan whose loans are up and we will evaluate whether we bring them back in and can they fill a purpose for us.

“Have the loans helped them? I think, with a couple of players, they certainly have.

“They have got game time and come back in fit and ready to push for a first-team place. They could be like new signings.

“We have a number of them out on loan at the minute.

“We will evaluate them back in the building and see if they can be a positive for us back in the New Year.”