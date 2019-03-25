Fleetwood Town’s Jason Holt will not rule out a late play-off push

Jason Holt has completed part one of his loan mission and now he wants to complete his second aim: helping Fleetwood Town to promotion from League One.

Holt netted his first league goal for the club in the 2-0 win over Plymouth Argyle earlier this month.

Having joined the club on a season-long loan from Glasgow Rangers, the 26-year-old has racked up the minutes with Town this season.

He has made 35 league and cup appearances so far for Joey Barton’s outfit with his Plymouth goal backing up one in the EFL Cup tie at Crewe Alexandra last August.

Holt said: “I’m really enjoying it here. The aim was to come here and play the majority of the games.

“I have done that and I’m looking to help the team as much as I can and finish the season strongly.”

Having fulfilled his personal mission, Holt is hoping to help the team gatecrash the play-off places.

Town had the weekend off and saw results elsewhere push Peterborough United into the final play-off position.

They are six points ahead of Town, having played a game more, though Doncaster Rovers will return to the top six by avoiding defeat against Bristol Rovers tomorrow night.

When asked if Town could make the play-offs, Holt said: “I think there has got to be a chance.

“There is always a team that finishes the season strongly.

“We will take it one game at a time, but while it is still mathematically possible, we will aim for it.”

Town are back in action on Saturday at Accrington Stanley with Holt expecting a tough game after drawing with them earlier this season.

He said: “They gave us a difficult game at home so we know it will be tough.

“We are looking forward to it.”