Fleetwood Town's home clash with Sunderland rearranged for April

Fleetwood Town's Highbury clash with Sunderland has been postponed due to international call-ups.

The game was scheduled to take place on Saturday March 23 but has now been moved to Tuesday April 30.

Sunderland revealed it was their choice to rearrange the fixture with a number of their squad called up for international duty.

Sunderland explained the fixture change in a statement on their website.

They wrote: "The original fixture fell within a period designated for international fixtures and as three or more players have now been selected by their respective nations, the club made the request to the EFL to postpone the fixture, which they duly granted.

"SAFC would like to thank Fleetwood for their co-operation, and the club also extends its sincere thanks to supporters of both clubs for their understanding in relation to the movement of the game."