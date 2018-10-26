Fleetwood Town's FA Cup clash at Alfreton Town selected for Sunday BBC highlights coverage

Fleetwood Town's FA Cup first round tie at Alfreton Town has been moved to Sunday, November 11.

The game at the Impact Arena will kick off at 12.45pm and will be part of the BBC's extended highlights coverage.

However, manager Joey Barton admitted he did not watch Monday's draw, which gave his side a trip to an Alfreton side sitting 14th in the National League North.

He said: "I never watched the draw as a player; you get who you get.

"Any fixture you get is going to be tricky because it is the FA Cup; for the smaller teams the romance of the FA Cup is still there.

"For us we will be looking forward to the challenge.

"We will be going as strong as we possibly can because it is the lifeblood of clubs like ourselves.

"I think Nottingham Forest's U23s play on their pitch and we have heard it is a good surface so we look forward to a cracking cup tie."