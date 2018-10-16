Fleetwood Town's development squad beat Morecambe 4-0

Fleetwood Town's development squad started their Central League Cup campaign with a bang, dispatching Morecambe 4-0 at Poolfoot Farm.

First teamers Dean Marney, Kyle Dempsey, Cian Bolger, Gethin Jones, Eddie Clarke, Harrison Biggins and Paul Jones all started alongside a number of Town's Under-18s.

U18 attacker Ged Garner had numerous chances in the first half. Dempsey also wasted chances as it remained 0-0 at the break.

Stephen Crainey's side found their clinical touch in the second 45 as Garner netted twice.

Dan Mooney scored the goal of the game, firing into the top corner, and substitute Jay Matete made it four.

Young midfielder Matete impressed after coming on for the second half in place of Marney, who began his comeback from a groin injury.

Watching first team boss Joey Barton said: "Good performance. The lads played well, certainly in the second half. They really established themselves - good football and a couple of good goals from Matete and Mooney."

Fleetwood: P Jones; G Jones, Bolger, Baines, Clarke; Dempsey, Marney (Matete 46), Biggins; Mooney, Garner, Rydel. Subs not used: Crellin, Holgate, Morris, Baggley.