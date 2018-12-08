Fleetwood Town’s Ched Evans knows nothing about an early Sheffield United return

Fleetwood Town striker Ched Evans says he has not heard anything from his parent club, Sheffield United, about a potential January recall.

The Welshman has scored seven times for Town as he approaches the halfway point of his season-long loan spell.

Although the Blades have a clause that could see them recall Evans, he revealed his happiness with life at Highbury.

He said: “I’ve not heard anything from Sheffield United.

“For me personally, where I am at the moment at Fleetwood, it is going well so we will just see what happens in January.”

Evans has struggled with shoulder issues during his spell at Highbury but has started Town’s last three games.

The forward was back in the side for the 2-1 defeat at Plymouth Argyle and partnered Paddy Madden again in Town’s wins over Coventry City and Guiseley.

The duo are building up a fine partnership, even if Evans is undergoing treatment to deal with a shoulder issue ahead of today’s trip to Luton Town.

He said: “My shoulder is still sore but I’m having an injection to numb the pain.

“I can’t really feel it but it is still a bit sore. My priority is to stay fit.

“Paddy is really fortunate in that he can work unbelievably hard and you see him the next day still running around with not a care in the world.

“With me I am pretty different so it is just managing my body and staying on the pitch really.”

Town have lost their last four league away games while Luton are unbeaten at home.

However, when asked what he expects from the clash, Evans said: “A win!

“Luton are doing well, they have won three on the bounce it will be a tough game but, if we play how we are expected to play, I don’t think a win is optimistic it is a reality.

“We just need to go back to basics grinding results out away from home.

“I think being disciplined and working well as a team (is key).

“The changing room is always bouncing, the lads are in good spirit.

“When you are not getting the results and it’s not really going for you morale can be a little low but we have got back-to-back wins and everyone is positive and looking forward to the weekend.”