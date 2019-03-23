Fleetwood Town rather than Leeds United remains Lewie Coyle’s immediate focus

Lewie Coyle says his current focus is on getting Fleetwood Town to the Championship rather than his Leeds United future.

The 23-year-old is out of contract at the Championship club in the summer of 2020.

The right-back has spent the last two seasons on loan at Highbury, having been a regular at right-back under Uwe Rosler and John Sheridan last year.

However, this season has seen him feature in a number of different positions under Joey Barton, having played at right-back, left-back, right-midfield and, against Plymouth Argyle last weekend, on the right-hand side of a back three.

Now, as Town find themselves 10th and five points off sixth-placed Doncaster Rovers with eight games of the campaign to go, Coyle is keen to end the season on a high.

Speaking about his future he said: “Football is a strange game.

“I still have a year left on my contract at Leeds. Ultimately I’m still a Leeds United player but things change and move fast in football.

“There are still a number of games left until the end of this season.

“I’m just focusing on them and hopefully playing the remainder of the games; go on an unbelievable run and who knows?

“The ultimate aim and goal would be to finish in the play-offs and try and get this club where it wants to go.

“If not, it is something I will have to sit down and re-evaluate in the summer.”

Coyle could be returning to a Premier League side in the summer if Marcelo Bielsa’s side gain promotion from the Championship.

While Coyle is supporting Leeds from afar he admits they have not been in touch about his recent changes of position.

He said: “I’ve not spoken to anyone from Leeds for a while now.

“The boys are flying, the boys are doing well; hopefully we will see them go on and get promotion – but I haven’t spoken to anyone at Leeds about it, no.”

With Town’s scheduled game against Sunderland postponed, Coyle will be returning across the Pennines to see family and, if the weather behaves, play golf.

The Hull native lives with fellow Yorkshireman and Leeds academy product, Alex Cairns, on the Fylde coast.

Coyle revealed he has been somewhat homesick and is looking forward to a return home for time with his family.

He said: “I live up here with Cairnsy so I’m away from my family quite a lot.

“It is important for me to get back home, see the family, the girlfriend and have a bit of downtime.

“From the outside looking in, people see it as a glamourous lifestyle but it is far from that at times.

“A lot of time is spent away from your family.

“People might think you jump on a plane and try and get away with days off but a lot of the lads are just keen to get home to their families and enjoy some downtime.

“We are a very close-knit family. It is nice to get back home and spend time with them.

“I don’t get that as often as I’d like but it is all part and parcel of earning my living as a footballer.

“Don’t get me wrong, it has its benefits – all the good things and the nice things that come with that but family is everything to me.

“So I’m looking forward to spending some time there.”