Fleetwood Town player ratings: Dean Marney 'instrumental' in win over Coventry City
Fleetwood Town won for the first time in three League One matches with a comprehensive win over Coventry City - but who were their star perfomers?
Our Fleetwood writer Rosie Swarbrick has dished out her player ratings, with plenty of praise for Town after such a eye-catching result. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone for Joey Barton's side.
1. Alex Cairns
Another couple of outstanding saves as he thwarted Chaplin with his foot in the first half and managed to somehow tip a Davies header round the post in the second half - 8
Eastham: Some trademark blocks and clearances in first half had to go off injured in the 51st minute which is a major worry for Town - 7 'Morgan: Back in the side and a strong and solid performance from the skipper -7