Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton

Fleetwood Town player ratings: Dean Marney 'instrumental' in win over Coventry City

Fleetwood Town won for the first time in three League One matches with a comprehensive win over Coventry City - but who were their star perfomers?

Our Fleetwood writer Rosie Swarbrick has dished out her player ratings, with plenty of praise for Town after such a eye-catching result. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who shone for Joey Barton's side.

Another couple of outstanding saves as he thwarted Chaplin with his foot in the first half and managed to somehow tip a Davies header round the post in the second half - 8

1. Alex Cairns

Another couple of outstanding saves as he thwarted Chaplin with his foot in the first half and managed to somehow tip a Davies header round the post in the second half - 8
Camera Sport
other
Buy a Photo
Out-foxed early doors a couple of times by Hiwula - targeted by the former Town man in the early exchanges. Oh so close to his first goal but thwarted by a fine save from Burge - 7

2. Lewie Coyle

Out-foxed early doors a couple of times by Hiwula - targeted by the former Town man in the early exchanges. Oh so close to his first goal but thwarted by a fine save from Burge - 7
other
Buy a Photo
Eastham: Some trademark blocks and clearances in first half had to go off injured in the 51st minute which is a major worry for Town - 7 'Morgan: Back in the side and a strong and solid performance from the skipper -7

3. Ash Eastham and Craig Morgan

Eastham: Some trademark blocks and clearances in first half had to go off injured in the 51st minute which is a major worry for Town - 7 'Morgan: Back in the side and a strong and solid performance from the skipper -7
Camera Sport
other
Buy a Photo
Out-foxed a couple of times on his flank in the first half, grew into the game. Gave away a penalty as he was ruled to have tripped Clarke-Harris but Coventry's Chaplin failed to score - 6

4. James Husband

Out-foxed a couple of times on his flank in the first half, grew into the game. Gave away a penalty as he was ruled to have tripped Clarke-Harris but Coventry's Chaplin failed to score - 6
Camera Sport
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3