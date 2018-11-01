Fleetwood Town owner is in no rush to win promotion

Fleetwood Town chairman Andy Pilley says there is no pressure on the club’s players and staff to secure their next promotion.

Since Pilley took over in 2003, the club has been used to promotion having risen from the North West Counties League and reached the third tier in 2014.

Town are in their fifth season in League One and Pilley has his eye on the Championship.

Nevertheless, he believes that the club’s current position in the football pyramid is a fine reflection of the work undertaken ahead of Saturday’s trip to Gillingham.

He is also refusing to let the grass grow under his feet off the field with plans in place to improve the club’s Poolfoot Farm training facility.

He said: “I think it is testament to everyone associated with the club.

“We try and do things the right way, we have got our own beliefs in our football club and how it should be run.

“We will stick to them but I think every club has got a slightly different strategy.

“We know what we believe is right. What we will do, we will continue to build the club for the long term.

“There will be improvements made at Poolfoot, we want to continue to grow this football club and eventually to get to the Championship.”

Town make the trip south this weekend sitting 10th in the League One table after 16 games.

They are presently four points adrift of the top six and the play-off places.

Having reached the play-offs in the 2016/17 season, Pilley has backed Joey Barton’s class of 2018/19 to potentially emulate the achievements of Uwe Rosler’s squad.

He said: “There is no pressure.

“There is no case of ‘we must do it this year.’

“I think we are capable. I watch the players train on a daily basis from my office and I know how good they are and how good that group is.

“We have got players to come back from injury as well.

“I really do believe in the group and think they are capable of getting in the play-offs.”