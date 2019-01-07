Fleetwood Town midfielder Kyle Dempsey joins Peterborough United on-loan until the end of the season

Peterborough United have signed out-of-favour Fleetwood Town midfielder Kyle Dempsey on-loan until the end of the season.

Promotion chasing Peterborough fought off a number of other League One clubs to secure the services of the midfielder, who was not included in Barton's 11th-placed squad for the 3-2 FA Cup defeat to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Dempsey, 23, had been a regular fixture at Highbury for the last two seasons. The midfielder won the young player of the year award for his performances on loan from Huddersfield in 2016-17.

He made that deal permanent in the summer of 2017, penning a three-year deal.

He was a regular fixture under both Uwe Rosler and John Sheridan but has found starts limited under Barton this season.

Bobby Grant left earlier in the window to join National League side Wrexham but Dempsey's exit is not expected to be the last this January.

Others who could depart this month are out-of-favour duo Gethin Jones and Chris Long as well as defender Cian Bolger, who was also a regular before Barton's arrival but has since found starts limited.

Dempsey is tied down until 2020 but Bolger, 26, is out of contract in the summer.