Fleetwood Town midfielder Bobby Grant joins National League side Wrexham on-loan until January

Bobby Grant has joined National League side Wrexham on loan until January and Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton says that move is the right one for the midfielder.

Grant, 28, has been training with Town's Under-18 side since September after a disagreement with Barton over team selection prior to the 3-1 defeat to Barnsley.

Grant has been a first-team regular at Highbury since his arrival from Blackpool in 2015.

But he has fallen out of favour under Barton and to gain regular game-time Grant has now joined National League side Wrexham until January 1.

Speaking before the deal was announced this morning, Barton says he respected Grant's wish to play football and sees the deal as the right move.

The Town boss said: "If that is the case, then it is probably the right thing for Bob. He cannot go to a league club (outside the transfer window) and he wants to play football, so you have to respect that."

Although Grant is scheduled to return in the New Year, Barton says his time at the football club is up and Town will look to sell the midfielder in January. He will be out of contract in the summer.

When asked about allegations he had threatened to strike Grant, Barton said: "What goes on on the training ground in my world stays on the training ground.

"I'm not going to get involved in the hearsay and the nitty gritty.

"Obviously it is just not the right thing. Me and Bob spoke after in my office. We have spoken subsequently.

"He knows the situation and it is a case of closed, done deal for me. He will leave the football club.

"I think it is best for both parties and we have to focus on the players that we have.

"We have a huge task at hand. That starts on Tuesday night.

"For me the players that are training with the Under-18s and the players outside the group unfortunately are not my focus."