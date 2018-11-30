Fleetwood Town midfield men have a promising partnership

Dean Marney is keen to build a central midfield partnership with James Wallace after teaming up in midfield for Fleetwood Town’s win against Coventry City.

The pair were brought into the club during the summer and have been in and out of the side so far this season because of injuries.

Having returned to fitness, they were brought together in the centre for the first time this season and Marney opened the scoring in Tuesday’s 3-0 win.

Marney said: “It is the first time we have played together. I think we complement each other quite well.

“It is obviously the first time we have played with each other, so there is always room for improvement.

“I enjoyed it. He is a very good footballer, so hopefully we can build a bit of a partnership.

“There is a lot of competition for places, so when you get the shirt you have to make sure you take your opportunity.”

Town have good competition for places in midfield going into Monday’s FA Cup second round clash at non-league side Guiseley.

Ross Wallace, Jason Holt and Nathan Sheron are also in contention along with three players who did not make the match day squad – Ryan Taylor, Kyle Dempsey and Harrison Biggins.

Consequently, Marney sympathises with Town boss Joey Barton after Holt, Ross Wallace, Sheron and Ash Hunter were all named on the bench for the Coventry clash.

Marney knows what missing out on a spot in the squad feels like, having watched on as Town lost 2-1 at Plymouth Argyle last weekend.

He said: “You look at players we have on the bench and they have been really good performers all season.

“It is tough for the gaffer decision-wise. We had lost at the weekend, so he felt like it needed freshening up.

“Thankfully we won the game but the next game might be different.

“Last Saturday I was in the stand. You just have to stay positive, work hard and make sure that when you are in the right position you are ready to take it.”