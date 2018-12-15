Fleetwood Town keeper sends out a simple request

Fleetwood Town keeper Alex Cairns admits he has the same message for whoever starts in defence.

Boss Joey Barton switched to a back three for the 2-0 defeat at Luton Town with Nathan Sheron, Craig Morgan and Ash Eastham ahead of him.

As they prepare to host Burton Albion today, Cairns does not mind playing behind a back three or a four – as long as he records a clean sheet.

The keeper said: “I think with the amount of games we play in the season, it gets rotated around a lot anyway.

“It does not bother me who is in front of me because the same information applies every time – get me a clean sheet.

“Whoever comes into that role, I expect a performance from and so does the manager; so do the other players around them.”

Town are aiming to make it six unbeaten at Highbury after losing their fifth in a row on the road at Luton last weekend.

While Cairns is bemused by that difference in form at home and away, he acknowledged establishing home rule has been something of a priority.

He said: “It has flipped round from the beginning of the season when we were better away and not so great at home.

“Now we are better at home and not so good away.

“In any productive season you need good home form and to treat your home like a fortress.

“It is sort of swings and roundabouts at the minute with us.

“We have got to look at our home form and take real positives from that to take into our away games.

“We do know that we can do it as we have done it in the past.

“We will be doing everything we can, especially with the Christmas period to put that right.”