Fleetwood Town keeper has high hopes for the rest of the season

Fleetwood Town keeper Alex Cairns is looking forward to seeing what the crop of 2018/19 can do this season.

Cairns made his 100th appearance for Fleetwood in the 4-1 FA Cup victory over National League North side Alfreton last weekend.

He was rested on the bench for Town’s 3-1 Checkatrade Trophy exit to Bury but now, as they aim to build upon consecutive home league wins, the shot-stopper says he is relatively happy with the start under Joey Barton so far.

Seventeen games into the season and, in addition to their FA Cup second round place, Town are 12th in League One after winning six, losing six and drawing five in the league.

Now, as they prepare to face an 11th-placed Walsall side two points above them in the table, Cairns admits this season’s players are still getting to know each other.

Eight new players arrived in the summer with Eddie Clarke, Craig Morgan, Chris Long, James Wallace, Dean Marney, Paul Jones, Ross Wallace and Ryan Taylor joining the club.

Add to that the re-signing of Leeds United loanee Lewie Coyle, together with fellow loan arrivals Jason Holt, Tommy Spurr, Ched Evans and James Husband, and Cairns admitted it would take time for the new-look squad to bond.

“I’m relatively happy,” the 25-year-old said of Town’s season so far.

“There is stuff you can work on without a doubt.

“The general feeling with the amount of players that have come in is that we are still gelling. That takes time.

“In general the actual group is a great group of lads which, for me, when you have a good group of lads it always helps.

“You will go through good times, bad times and great times so I’m really looking forward to where we end up.”

Town’s last League One outing saw them beaten 3-0 at Gillingham.

Now, as Town get set to welcome the Saddlers, Cairns admits the beauty of League One is the competition between all clubs.

He said: “It is the league we are in, every game is different.

“It says everything about this league that everyone can beat everyone.

“We are finding our balance, if we can put a few wins together and a run together who knows?”