Fleetwood Town in advanced talks with National League side Wrexham but Bobby Grant loan deal not complete

Fleetwood Town are in advanced talks with National League side Wrexham to send out-of-favour midfielder Bobby Grant on a short-term loan deal.

A deal is not yet complete but a 28-day loan spell is anticipated to go through after the weekend.

Non-league sides can still sign players on-loan and on a permanent basis with a number of National League sides including AFC Fylde interested in the midfielder.

But if the paperwork goes through, Wrexham will have won the race to sign the 28-year-old.

The midfielder has been training with the U18s after a disagreement over team selection with boss Joey Barton in September.

But to get regular game time, the midfielder is expected to join Sam Ricketts’ side, though not in time for their clash with Leyton Orient this weekend.

The potential temporary loan will see Grant return just in time for the re-opening of the transfer window.

The attacker is not in Barton’s first-team plans and Grant, who is out of contract in the summer, is expected to leave on a permanent basis in January.

There is a rule that you can only play for two clubs in a season but this will not be impacted by the temporary loan.

But as heads for the exit door, another player has expressed their desire to stay at Highbury.

His loan spell from Norwich expires in January but left-back James Husband says he would love to stay at Fleetwood.

Husband, 24, joined Town on-loan from the Championship club in the summer.

The spell is set to end in January with Town’s other full-back Lewie Coyle’s loan from Leeds also set to expire in January.

Sheffield United forward Ched Evans, injured PNE defender Tommy Spurr and Glasgow Rangers midfielder Jason Holt are all on-loan until the end of the campaign.

Though like Husband and Coyle they could be recalled in January with Barton stating he would be surprised if Spurr features for his squad again.

For Husband, the matter is out of his hands but he says he would love to stay at Highbury as they prepare to face Plymouth Argyle at Home Park today.

He said: “It is taken out of my hands in that I have already played for Norwich.

“I can’t play for another football club I can only play for Norwich or Fleetwood.

“That is the black and white of it.

“I would love to stay.

“Obviously it is up to them what they want to do but as long as I am here I will do my best for the football club.”

Husband returned to Norwich earlier in the season for treatment on his hamstring.

He picked up the injury in the 4-0 win at Doncaster but returned three weeks later for the 3-2 win over Blackpool.

And Husband says he is nearing a return to full fitness.

He said: “We are getting there.

“I’m more or less fully fit now.

“I’ve come back as quickly as I could to help the boys out.

“Week in week out, I will be pushing to put in my best performances for this club.”

The defender has built up a relationship on the left flank with Ash Hunter.

Hunter has 12 assists already this term and Husband says Barton is getting the best out of the attacker and he hopes their relationship on the left flank continues to blossom at Plymouth.

He said: “He is a good little player. There are times when he needs to screw his head on, he will tell you that.

“The manager has got a grip of him this year.

“His performances have reflected that.

“He has loads of assists and he has been unbelievable for us.

“As long as I can give him the ball as much as possible we will always have a chance in the game.”

And Husband is happy to have reached the last of the lengthy trips.

He said: “This is the last one of the long trips so we are happy about that.

“It is part and parcel of football.

“We know what we sign up for, we take it on board and hopefully come back with three points.”