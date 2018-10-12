Fleetwood Town hopeful of extending Coyle’s loan from Leeds United

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton is hopeful Leeds United loanee Lewie Coyle will remain at Highbury after discussions with the Elland Road club.

The 22-year-old defender followed up on his season-long loan with the club during the 2017/18 campaign by agreeing a six-month stay with Town until January 6 this time around.

Having impressed at right-back this season, Coyle switched over to the opposite flank in deputising for the injured James Husband during Town’s victory at Doncaster Rovers last weekend.

Husband is also on loan at Highbury until January but is currently back at his parent club, Norwich City, receiving treatment for his hamstring problem.

Of the club’s other loanees, Preston North End defender Tommy Spurr is just returning from injury, while Ched Evans has six goals with both of those players having moved to Highbury on season-loan arrangements.

However, North End have the option to recall Spurr in January as do Championship leaders Sheffield United, Evans’ parent club.

Barton, however, is not looking as far ahead as January with his primary focus being Saturday’s League One clash against Shrewsbury Town at Highbury.

Nevertheless, he did reveal that Leeds are happy with the way in which Coyle is presently developing under his game under Barton and the Town coaching staff.

He said: ”The conversations we have had with Leeds, they are happy with that (him playing).

“From early conversations they think there is no thought process to bring him back in January; they are quite happy with a season-long loan.

“They see he is playing every week and developing.

“If you are a loaning club you are quite happy to see that because it fulfils the purpose.

“Obviously, if they get a couple of injuries you would expect him to be taken back, which would be great for Lewie because it says that the loan has worked correctly for him.

“He came here with an eye on progressing his career and playing games.

“There will be other opportunities; you always get the lads who did not get out on loan in the first half of the season.

“A couple of lads we were tracking did not go out on loan – they will probably be available for loan in January.

“But they won’t be the only club in for them because they are good players; we will see what happens there.

“January is a million miles away for me; I’m more bothered about Shrewsbury on Saturday.”