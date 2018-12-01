Fleetwood Town have one eye on the January transfer window

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton is looking to add quality as well as preparing to lose some players in next month’s transfer window.

Though Barton’s immediate focus is Monday’s FA Cup second round tie at Guiseley, he has said some players could leave Highbury in January.

There is also the anticipation of a fifth available loan arrival with Tommy Spurr expected to return to Preston North End.

“Andy (Pilley, chairman) has said I can have £100m so I’m going to go out and buy 58 new players!” Barton joked.

“No, look we have got a good squad. I think January will be a weird window.

“Usually most people are settled and do not want to move.

“We will address it; we will lose Tommy Spurr’s loan because of his (hip) injury.

“That gives us a little bit of flexibility in the loan market and we will see what is out there.

“It will be subtle. It will not be like a summer window where you have contractual stuff and people changing over.

“If we can add a little bit of quality then we will look to do that.

“We will probably have a couple go out and that is just a normal transfer window.

“We will see what happens but, for me, we are miles away from that.

“We have got a couple of things we are looking at. Nothing concrete but that will start firming up as we start getting towards that window opening.”