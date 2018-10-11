Fleetwood Town forward Paddy Madden hails boss Joey Barton for Ash Hunter form

Paddy Madden has praised Fleetwood Town head coach Joey Barton for getting the best out of Ash Hunter.

Hunter has notched up three goals and nine assists this season with three of the assists aiding Madden.

He had been used as an impact player before John Sheridan started to give him a regular 90 minutes as Town escaped relegation last term.

The 23-year-old has been given a left-wing role by Barton who, according to Madden, deserves plaudits for his role in Hunter’s development.

He said: “I think the gaffer deserves a lot of credit because I think a lot of players are coming out of their shells more because the gaffer gives us that freedom.

“The gaffer has also got Ash on that other side of his game; defensively, he has been brilliant.

“I think the staff deserve a lot of credit for that because I think some managers could not get the best out of him.

“But we are seeing a completely different Ash, we all know the quality that he has.

“If he keeps that up I am confident that he can play higher,”