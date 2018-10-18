Fleetwood Town extend the contracts of trio Ross Wallace, James Wallace and Ryan Taylor until end of League One season

Joey Barton acted swiftly to warn off potential suitors as Fleetwood Town extended the short-term deals of Ross Wallace, James Wallace and Ryan Taylor until the end of the season.

James Wallace signed until January, having been released by Tranmere Rovers, while namesake Ross and Taylor joined the club in September.

They have penned contract extensions that will keep them at Highbury until the summer of 2019.

Ross Wallace has started all five league games since signing, making his debut in the 1-0 loss at Southend United.

Taylor made his debut in the next game, the 3-1 defeat to Barnsley – he had to await international clearance after last playing for Indian Super League side ATK.

Both have been in Barton’s starting line-up since and are preparing for the clash at Portsmouth on Saturday.Barton said: “They are all extended to the end of the season. The lads have come in and trained with us for a period, then Ross and Tayls have started every game, made a great impact and bought into the group.

“We know what quality they have on the pitch because everyone has seen that in the games they have attended

“For us it was a case of, ‘Why not do it now?’ because they are such good players. Other teams would see them play and think, ‘We will have a bit of that’.

“They will be with us until the end of the season, which is great for us, and we are delighted to have the lads on board.”

Ross Wallace and Taylor will be making the trip to Portsmouth but, after aggravating his hamstring in the 2-1 win over Shrewsbury Town, James Wallace will not be in contention.

Despite signing in July, the midfielder didn’t make his league bow for Town until he came off the bench in the 2-1 win over Bradford City in September.

He made his first league start in the 1-1 draw with Wycombe Wanderers and started Town’s last two games, the back-to-back wins over Doncaster Rovers and Shrewsbury.

Barton said: “He is struggling. I think he is going to miss the next week, probably the next two weeks.

“We think he has got a hamstring strain, something he has never had before.

“We want to try and keep him fit for a body of games and it must be really frustrating for him.

“To not be on the pitch when you are as good a footballer as he is must be really disappointing.

“He is a great lad, a great team-mate, and no doubt he will support the lads who are fit and ready to go.”