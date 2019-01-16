Fleetwood Town dismiss reports of a loan move Peterborough United's former Blackpool left-back Colin Daniel

Fleetwood Town have dismissed reports they could sign Peterborough’s former Blackpool left-back Colin Daniel on loan.

Daniel has turned down a loan move to League One rivals Southend and the Peterborough Telegraph has reported that the 30-year-old had been given permission to speak to Town and to Rochdale, who face Fleetwood this Saturday.

But the Gazette understands no talks between Fleetwood and Daniel are taking place.

Town were offered the chance to speak to the defender in conjunction with midfielder Kyle Dempsey’s loan switch to the Posh.

But with left-back James Husband already filling up one of their five loan spots, Town turned down the chance to bring Daniel back to the Fylde coast.

Fleetwood are looking to fill their remaining loan slot and the club is expected to announce a permanent signing later today.

Peterborough director of football Barry Fry said: “Colin lives in Nottingham, so he didn’t fancy moving to Southend.

“He has already spoken to Fleetwood but I haven’t heard back from manager Joey Barton yet and I gave Rochdale permission to speak to him at the weekend.”