Fleetwood Town defender Joe Maguire extends Crawley Town loan spell

Fleetwood Town left-back Joe Maguire has extended his loan spell at Crawley Town until the end of the season.

Maguire, 22, joined the League Two side until January in the summer.

The defender has made just 12 appearances in all competitions for League One side Fleetwood since arriving in January 2017 from Premier League side Liverpool.

Boss Joey Barton sent the youngster to Crawley Town to get regular game time.

And after a 21 game spell in the first half of the season that loan has now been extended until the summer.