Fleetwood Town defender has sympathy for boss Barton

Fleetwood Town defender Ash Eastham sympathises with boss Joey Barton after Town’s injury-hit start to the season.

Eastham was left out of Fleetwood’s opening day defeat to AFC Wimbledon but, since then, has been an ever-present.

Leeds United loanee Lewie Coyle is the only other member of Barton’s back four to have featured in every game.

An injury to James Husband saw Coyle swap over to the left but, just as Barton managed to get a settled back four of Eastham, Coyle, Nathan Sheron and Craig Morgan, Sheron’s red card at Portsmouth saw it change again.

Ross Wallace moved to left-back in the midweek 1-0 defeat at Peterborough United with Tommy Spurr, Gethin Jones and Cian Bolger also utilised at the back this season.

“I’ve got quite a bit of sympathy for the gaffer to be honest,” Eastham said.

“The injuries we have had have been unfortunate.

“It is nice to put a consistent side out there were the manager is only making one or two changes.

“But the way it has gone, we play a physical game and injuries do happen every now and again.”