Fleetwood Town defender Harry Souttar on player of month shortlist

Harry Souttar is in the running for the Sky Bet / EFL player of the month award for February.

Towering Fleetwood Town defender Souttar has made a great impact since his arrival on loan from Stoke, helping Town to wins with clean sheets in three of his first four games for the club last month.

The 20-year-old has no previous EFL experience but has been outstanding in the air and composed on the floor.

The other shortlisted players for the Sky Bet / EFL award are Southend striker Simon Cox, Barnsley goalkeeper Adam Davies and Sunderland midfielder Aiden McGeady.

The winner will be confirmed on Friday morning.