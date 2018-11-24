Fleetwood Town defender Eastham wary of wounded Plymouth

Ash Eastham is wary of a response from Derek Adams’ wounded Plymouth Argyle side but believes this Fleetwood Town crop are stronger than the Home Park outfit.

Argyle lost 5-1 at Luton Town last time out, while Eastham and company make the long trip on the back of a 0-0 draw with Walsall.

Eastham was part of the Town side that won 2-1 on their last visit to the Devon club and he is expecting a reaction from Adams’ men.

He said: “It will be a tricky one. We won there last season but they have a good fan base behind them and they create an atmosphere.

“They are just coming off the back of a 5-1 defeat and you always know there will be a reaction from a team.

“Nobody wants to come off the back of a hiding like that.

“We are looking forward to it and we fully believe we will get three points because we believe that on our day, with the squad we have, we are the stronger team. But we have to go and prove that.”

Eastham will be suspended if he receives a yellow card at Argyle but the defender will not let that change his game or alter his physicality or aggression.

The 27-year-old centre-half is one of three Town players to have accumulated four yellow cards.

Another at Home Park will rule him out for Coventry’s visit to Highbury on Tuesday evening. Striker Paddy Madden and full-back Lewie Coyle are in the same situation.

But if the trio can make it through the Plymouth game without a card they will no longer be on the brink of a ban – as the threshold moves from five yellows to 10 after this weekend.

Eastham said: “I don’t think you can let it affect you. Nobody wants to be suspended, but if you start being less aggressive, less physical with the opposition, you can’t afford to play like that.”