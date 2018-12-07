Fleetwood Town CEO Steve Curwood praises work of Gretar Steinsson as technical director's switch to Premier League side Everton is confirmed

Fleetwood Town CEO Steve Curwood says the club is in a better place thanks to Gretar Steinsson after his departure to Premier League side Everton was confirmed.

Steinsson has been unveiled as the Toffees' chief European scout and will link up with Marcel Brands, theirs director of football.

It's understood Town will receive compensation for the exit of Steinsson, who moved to Highbury as technical director in 2015.

He had played a major role in player recruitment, working alongside head coaches Graham Alexander, Steven Pressley, Uwe Rosler and John Sheridan, but his role changed with the summer arrival of Joey Barton.

Barton wanted more control of transfers and brought in his advisor Eddy Jennings as a transfer consultant with the pair taking leading roles in the signings of Ched Evans, James Husband, Dean Marney, Ross Wallace and Ryan Taylor, among others.

Steinsson has not been involved with the first team since the summer, focusing instead on the academy.

Steinsson's exit means Curwood will oversee business aspects at the club with Jennings continuing to work on transfers alongside Barton.

Curwood said: “Grétar has been valuable to work alongside over the last four years, and has supported the club in understanding greater detail around the medium to long-term planning across the elite performance areas of the club.

“He has supported the advancement of processes, as well as individual staff development across the club.

"His major input into the inception and growth of the academy – which recently received a glowing audit at the first attempt – will be very much remembered.

“The club is in a better place in many areas thanks to his involvement, and we look forward to building on our relationship in his new and exciting position at Everton.”