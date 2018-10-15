Fleetwood Town boss makes a case for the defence

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton has reiterated that defence is the foundation upon which teams construct their displays.

Barton’s players kept a clean sheet for the first time since August’s goalless draw at Charlton Athletic when they saw off Doncaster Rovers 4-0 the weekend before last.

Town have only conceded 12 goals in their 13 league games this season with only Blackpool, Barnsley (both nine) and Portsmouth (11) shipping fewer.

“Defence is what you build your platform of performance on,” Barton said.

“If you don’t concede, then you don’t lose but you still need to score goals to win.

“The most pleasing element for me – obviously it was great to get four goals (at Doncaster) – was to make sure that, certainly second half, we marshalled the game superbly.

“They had a couple of chances in the first half.

“I think once we got in at half-time, maybe the injuries disrupted us a little bit.

“It is probably the biggest telling off they had at half-time because I felt we had many gears to go through, though weirdly we were 3-0 up, which is strange.

“That is probably the right time to give a rollicking when you are leading like that.

“Second half, the response, organisation and game management was superb.

“It does help that Ash (Hunter) scores five minutes after half-time and kind of puts the contest to bed.

“It is great to win four or 5-0 away from home but I’d happily take 1-0s.

“It is about winning the game, whatever it takes.”

Having seen off Doncaster and then got the better of last season’s play-off competitors, Shrewsbury Town, on Saturday, Barton’s players have some more big tests ahead.

They go to to the league leaders, Portsmouth, on Saturday before travelling to the second-placed side, Peterborough United, next Tuesday.

They then round off the month with a home game against Blackpool but Barton is taking heart from some of their previous performances in high-profile matches.

He said: “It shows a great marker that we tend to raise our game for the big sides.

“My job is to make sure we are there for every team we play against.

“We are just striving for that consistency.

“It takes a little bit of time whether it is in terms of your recruitment or daily habits.

“Some of the things that we do and are doing more of gives us a better chance of winning games.

“In this league everyone is going to go through spells.

“There will be spells when you don’t play well.”