Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton served with touchline ban and fine after Bristol Rovers red card

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton will not be in the dugout for Saturday's FA Cup clash with AFC Wimbledon after receiving a two-match touchline ban and a £2,000 fine.

Barton was sent off in Town's last-gasp 2-1 defeat at Bristol Rovers before Christmas.

The Town boss had been charged with misconduct for the language he used towards referee Brett Huxtable after James Clarke netted the winner in injury time.

As well as the cup tie, the ban also covers the league game with Oxford United.

An FA statement read: "Joseph Barton will serve a touchline ban for Fleetwood Town’s next two matches after he was charged with misconduct.

"This follows an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing today where he admitted his language towards a Match Official and Match Referee both during and after the game against Bristol Rovers on 22 December 2018 was abusive and/or insulting and/or questioned their integrity.

"He was also fined £2,000."

The Rovers game had also seen Town reduced to 10 men when Ched Evans was sent off after an aerial tangle with Tom Lockyer.

That red card was subsequently overturned with Evans avoiding a three-match ban.