Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton says Leeds United should be proud of team player Lewie Coyle

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton says Leeds United should be proud to have a player of Lewie Coyle’s quality and team ethic.

Coyle, spending his second season on loan at Highbury, moved into midfield for Saturday’s 1-0 win at Burton Albion as his usual right-back slot was taken by Wes Burns.

Coyle has filled that full-back role for most of the season but Burns took the jersey while the loanee served a three-match suspension following his red card at Rochdale last month.

Coyle returned for the win at Bradford City on Febraury 9, when Burns was injured, and again started at full-back in the home defeat by Luton Town a week later.

However, in the second half of that game Burns dropped back into that role and Coyle switched to midfield.

They remained in those positions at Burton,where Burns’ crossfield pass paved the way for Ashley Nadesan’s winning goal.

Head coach Barton praised Burns, also revealing he spoke with Coyle and joked about his versatility before the game.

The Town boss said: “I thought Wes was outstanding. The ball he played for the goal was a 70-yard crossfield diagonal to Paddy Madden. He puts it on a plate for Nadders at the back post.

“I thought that epitomised how he Wes played. He was first-class.

“Every game he has played there he has been outstanding.

“Coyley is such a good player and team man.

“I said to him we cannot make an argument for leaving you out of the team, so we are going to get you in the team.

“He did play in a midfield three for us in pre-season out in Hungary

“It was still hectic for him but I felt he really grew into the game.

“With a little bit more care with his left-foot he might have got himself a goal, which would have been the icing on the cake.

“He is a great team man. He would play anywhere for you. I think if I put him in goal he would give everything.

“He is someone Leeds should be incredibly proud of.

“He is a great team person and someone we are delighted to have in our group.”