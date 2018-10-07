Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton explains James Wallace's fire alarm celebration at Doncaster Rovers

James Wallace celebrated his first Fleetwood Town goal with a fire alarm-themed celebration and boss Joey Barton explained how the midfielder went from zero to hero at Doncaster Rovers.

Wallace was in hot water with chairman Andy Pilley on Friday but made amends when his header in the 34th minute helped Town to a 4-0 win at the Keepmoat Stadium.

During a fire evacuation at Poolfoot Farm, James Wallace set off the fire alarm again, causing disruption for players and staff at the club’s Thornton training base.

The midfielder was told off by Pilley but was back in the chairman’s good books after the win.

And Barton explained the interesting goal celebration.

He said: “There was an incident at the training ground on Friday with the kitchen facilities. Something burned in the kitchen, so everyone was evacuated from the building, including (people in) one of the chairman’s call centres. We were in the building in a team meeting.

“On his way out of the building, James Wallace thought in his wisdom it would be the right thing to do to press the fire alarm to try to turn it off.

“That subsequently made the situation 10 times worse. It turned all the gas off at the training ground and led to him receiving a telling off from the owner.

“He thought it would be funny to celebrate his goal by pushing the fire alarm button.

“Hopefully the chairman found it as funny as we did. He’s a good lad.

“It was a little bit of hi-jinks. Credit to Andy: he gave him a dressing down but he was very quick to pass on his congratulations after the goal.”