Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton does not fear League One leaders Luton Town or any team in the division

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton says his team do not fear Luton Town or anyone in the division as they prepare to host the League One leaders.

Town picked up their first back-to-back league wins since beating Doncaster Rovers and Shrewsbury Town in October thanks to successive 1-0 wins over Charlton Athletic and Bradford City.

They now welcome a Luton side that are on a 19-game unbeaten run and have won their last five league matches in a row.

Barton’s ninth-placed Fleetwood side are eight points off the play-offs with 14 league games to go.

With 42 points to play for, Barton now sees this clash as a chance to see where his side is at.

He said: “We have 14 games to play, there are lots of points to play for.

“It is one game at a time; we have another game coming up, Luton at home.

“It will be a good test to see how we are progressing but we don’t fear anyone.

“That is the dressing room we have, the culture that we have and we are really looking forward to the challenge.”